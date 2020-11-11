History and Heritage

History and Heritage-image
Society
November 11, 2020
How did Virginia Woolf enjoy her pudding?
Odes to cakes and sweets throughout history
Ian Irvine
History and Heritage-image
Society
October 07, 2020
Pets throughout history: Dickens's crow and Michel de Montaigne's on cats
Ian Irvine
History and Heritage-image
Society
July 15, 2020
Letters and diaries: Meetings of great minds throughout history
Ian Irvine From the magazine
History and Heritage-image
Society
June 10, 2020
The way we were: Virginia Woolf and George Orwell on hot English summers
Ian Irvine From the magazine
History and Heritage topic image
Society
January 29, 2020
The way we were: extreme weather
Ian Irvine From the magazine
Society
History and Heritage-image
The way we were: extreme weather
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
History and Heritage topic image
Society
November 12, 2019
The way we were: playtime
Ian Irvine From the magazine
Society
History and Heritage-image
The way we were: playtime
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
History and Heritage topic image
Society
August 22, 2018
"Oxford has made me insufferable" From Lord Byron to Sylvia Plath, writers recall their first days at uni
Ian Irvine
Society
History and Heritage-image
"Oxford has made me insufferable" From Lord Byron to Sylvia Plath, writers recall their first days at uni
Ian Irvine
History and Heritage topic image
Other
September 14, 2017
At home in the White House: how different presidents adapted to life in office
Ian Irvine
Other
History and Heritage-image
At home in the White House: how different presidents adapted to life in office
Ian Irvine
History and Heritage topic image
Regulars
November 17, 2016
The Way We Were: Presidential Transition in a Divided United States
Ian Irvine From the magazine
Regulars
History and Heritage-image
The Way We Were: Presidential Transition in a Divided United States
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
1 2 3 4 ... 63 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 312
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines