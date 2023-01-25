British History

Log in
January 25, 2023
The (first) post-Elizabethan age
In England, the 17th century was a time of war, regicide and demon dogs. A new book valiantly tries to cover it all—but makes some crucial omissions
Diane Purkiss
Culture
July 21, 2022
Shovel Dance Collective—the band decolonising folk music
Emma John
From the magazine
Boris Johnson
February 09, 2022
The Prospect Interview #216: Peter Hennessy: Boris Johnson vs The Constitution
Prospect Team
Culture
December 09, 2021
What it’s really like to be a Rothschild
Keith Kahn-Harris
From the magazine
Culture
June 18, 2021
The secret afterlives of medieval widows
Jessica Barker
Culture
Culture
March 05, 2021
Why does Netflix’s The Dig exclude the women who photographed Sutton Hoo?
Emma Hartley
Culture
India
November 28, 2019
The Prospect Podcast #109: Imperialism and the East India Company, with William Dalrymple
Prospect Team
India
Culture
November 17, 2016
Books in brief: Boots on the Ground
Saul David
From the magazine
Culture
From the magazine
Essays
November 16, 2016
Brexit, the backstory: how Great Britons would have voted in the referendum
Various
From the magazine
Essays
