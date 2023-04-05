Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
April 05, 2023
Back in the GDR: an interview with Katja Hoyer
The author of a new book on East Germany explains why she wanted to colour in that vanished country’s past
Peter Hoskin
From the magazine
People
April 05, 2023
The case for returning the Elgin Marbles
Emily Lawford
From the magazine
Culture
January 25, 2023
The (first) post-Elizabethan age
Diane Purkiss
Culture
July 21, 2022
Shovel Dance Collective—the band decolonising folk music
Emma John
From the magazine
Culture
May 12, 2022
The cult of Winston Churchill
Priyamvada Gopal
From the magazine
Culture
March 14, 2022
How wars end
Peter Ricketts
Politics
February 21, 2022
Why I'm obtaining Austrian citizenship, 84 years after my great-grandmother left to escape the Nazis
Noah Eastwood
World
February 09, 2022
The Prospect Interview #216: Peter Hennessy: Boris Johnson vs The Constitution
Prospect Team
Boris Johnson
January 18, 2022
“Munich” is great cinema but unreliable history
David Boyle
Culture
