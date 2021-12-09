Parents

Society
December 09, 2021
Long life: How do I start a new life at 89?
All my life I have been a campaigner, marching, protesting, shouting. Now I just sign things and leave the rest to my grandchildren
Sheila Hancock From the magazine
Society
May 20, 2021
Wildfires, alligators and jelly: The brief, chaotic history of the gender reveal party
Zahra Manji
Society
January 27, 2020
Is it OK to still have children? How climate change is challenging parents
Hephzibah Anderson From the magazine
Essays
December 10, 2019
Should smacking children be made illegal? Our contributors debate
Prospect Team From the magazine
Society
January 29, 2019
Parents have always bragged about their children—but that doesn't mean you should do it all over Facebook
Hephzibah Anderson From the magazine
Parents-image
Society
August 22, 2018
My daughter is a child of the future—conceived by artificial insemination with the help of an app
Hephzibah Anderson From the magazine
Parents-image
Essays
July 18, 2018
Little maestros: the strange world of the child prodigy
Suna Erdem From the magazine
Parents-image
Society
April 06, 2018
The government is failing new fathers—time to radically overhaul paternity leave
Maria Miller
Parents-image
Society
December 14, 2016
Matters of taste: dish off the old block
Wendell Steavenson From the magazine
Parents-image
