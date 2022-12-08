Employment and Unions

Log in
Politics
December 08, 2022
Supercharge our package of support for families and invest in our workforce
The current patchwork of costly provision does not make for a supportive climate in which to raise a family
Minouche Shafik
Politics
December 07, 2022
It’s time to counter political short-termism with an ‘OBR’ for future skills
Margaret Heffernan
Politics
December 07, 2022
How can we anticipate the UK’s future skills need?
Nesta team
Politics
December 07, 2022
Can Rishi Sunak face down striking workers this winter?
Andrew Adonis
Society
December 06, 2022
“People leave their shifts in tears because of the pressure they're under”: Why ambulance staff are going on strike
Andrew Kersley
Society
Economics
September 21, 2022
As government returns, we need a new plan for jobs and growth
Tony Wilson
Economics
Politics
June 24, 2022
Fact checking the rhetoric on the strikes: a statistical guide
Tom Clark
Politics
Politics
June 24, 2022
How popular are the rail strikes?
Peter Kellner
Politics
Economics
June 22, 2022
Talk of a 1970s-style "summer of discontent" obscures the realities of the modern labour market
Helen Barnard
Economics
