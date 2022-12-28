Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Christmas
Regulars
December 28, 2022
The year in Prospect: staff picks of 2022
The team choose their favourite reads published by the magazine over the past 12 months
Prospect Team
Politics
December 25, 2022
Is the winter break in politics too long?
Peter Kellner
World
December 20, 2022
The tainted idyll of Bruges’s famous Christmas market
Miranda France
Regulars
December 24, 2021
A year of Prospect: staff picks of 2021
Prospect Team
Society
December 21, 2021
Christmas—the mother of all deadlines
Miranda France
Society
Christmas—the mother of all deadlines
Miranda France
Society
December 09, 2021
Clerical life: In search of baby Jesus
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
Society
Clerical life: In search of baby Jesus
Alice Goodman
From the magazine
Politics
December 08, 2021
The Downing St Christmas party scandal is absurd. But its consequences could not be more serious
Politics
The Downing St Christmas party scandal is absurd. But its consequences could not be more serious
Society
December 25, 2020
Board games are a health risk this Christmas. But then when have they not been?
Miranda France
Society
Board games are a health risk this Christmas. But then when have they not been?
Miranda France
Politics
December 21, 2020
A brief history of turbulent prime ministerial Christmases
Sue Cameron
Politics
A brief history of turbulent prime ministerial Christmases
Sue Cameron
1
2
3
4
...
10
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 46
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines