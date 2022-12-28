Christmas

Regulars
December 28, 2022
The year in Prospect: staff picks of 2022
The team choose their favourite reads published by the magazine over the past 12 months
Prospect Team
Politics
December 25, 2022
Is the winter break in politics too long?
Peter Kellner
World
December 20, 2022
The tainted idyll of Bruges’s famous Christmas market
Miranda France
Regulars
December 24, 2021
A year of Prospect: staff picks of 2021
Prospect Team
Society
December 21, 2021
Christmas—the mother of all deadlines
Miranda France
Society
Society
December 09, 2021
Clerical life: In search of baby Jesus
Alice Goodman From the magazine
Society
Politics
December 08, 2021
The Downing St Christmas party scandal is absurd. But its consequences could not be more serious
Politics
The Downing St Christmas party scandal is absurd. But its consequences could not be more serious
Society
December 25, 2020
Board games are a health risk this Christmas. But then when have they not been?
Miranda France
Society
Board games are a health risk this Christmas. But then when have they not been?
Miranda France
Politics
December 21, 2020
A brief history of turbulent prime ministerial Christmases
Sue Cameron
Politics
A brief history of turbulent prime ministerial Christmases
Sue Cameron
