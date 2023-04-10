Log in
Society
April 10, 2023
High employment can mask a growing precarity problem for Britain’s workers
Insecure forms of work mean that employment doesn’t always confer the security it did in the past
Carl Packman
Cities
April 05, 2023
What is freedom? 15-minute city conspiracies show just how little some understand it
Stuart Jeffries
From the magazine
Books
April 05, 2023
Back in the GDR: an interview with Katja Hoyer
Peter Hoskin
From the magazine
Culture
April 05, 2023
For better, for worse: George Eliot’s double life
Marina Benjamin
From the magazine
