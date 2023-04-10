Society

April 10, 2023
High employment can mask a growing precarity problem for Britain’s workers
Insecure forms of work mean that employment doesn’t always confer the security it did in the past
Carl Packman
Cities
April 05, 2023
What is freedom? 15-minute city conspiracies show just how little some understand it
Stuart Jeffries From the magazine
Books
April 05, 2023
Back in the GDR: an interview with Katja Hoyer
Peter Hoskin From the magazine
Culture
April 05, 2023
For better, for worse: George Eliot’s double life
Marina Benjamin From the magazine
People
April 05, 2023
The case for returning the Elgin Marbles
Emily Lawford From the magazine
People
Lives
April 05, 2023
Sex life: Under new management
Tilly Lawless From the magazine
Lives
Lives
April 05, 2023
Sporting life: Could sailors be the most climate conscious athletes?
Emma John From the magazine
Lives
Lives
April 05, 2023
Young life: I love to hate London
Alice Garnett From the magazine
Lives
Columns
April 05, 2023
The Prospect Grid: May 2023
Prospect Team From the magazine
Columns
