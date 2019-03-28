Army

Army-image
World
March 28, 2019
Foreign policy for the new age
Self-interest demands that Britain play a leading role—as it always has done
Tom Tugendhat
Army-image
Regulars
July 19, 2018
Speed data: Britain’s diminishing armed forces
Prospect Team From the magazine
Army-image
Culture
April 18, 2018
Do ideas make people kill?
Richard English From the magazine
Army-image
Politics
November 24, 2015
Defence review: what is Britain's place in the world?
Robert Fry
Army topic image
Politics
September 21, 2015
The armed forces must serve any Prime Minister—even Jeremy Corbyn
Shashank Joshi
Politics
Army-image
The armed forces must serve any Prime Minister—even Jeremy Corbyn
Shashank Joshi
Army topic image
Politics
January 30, 2015
Defence cuts: should we fight our wars at home or away?
Robert Fry
Politics
Army-image
Defence cuts: should we fight our wars at home or away?
Robert Fry
Army topic image
Culture
January 22, 2015
Review: Taking Command by David Richards
Jonathan Foreman From the magazine
Culture
Army-image
Review: Taking Command by David Richards
Jonathan Foreman
From the magazine
Army topic image
Politics
September 26, 2014
Britain will bomb Isis and send military advisers
Jay Elwes
Politics
Army-image
Britain will bomb Isis and send military advisers
Jay Elwes
Army topic image
Politics
July 17, 2014
Hazel Blears: Labour was wrong about Syria
Jay Elwes
Politics
Army-image
Hazel Blears: Labour was wrong about Syria
Jay Elwes
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 9
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines