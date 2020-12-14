Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Ministry of Defence
World
December 14, 2020
The overseas impunity bill
Dangerous legislation would betray victims of atrocities abroad
Harriet Harman
Opinions
April 01, 2020
The British Army should not escape the watchful eye of the law
David Allen Green
From the magazine
World
March 28, 2019
Foreign policy for the new age
Tom Tugendhat
Regulars
July 19, 2018
Speed data: Britain’s diminishing armed forces
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Culture
April 18, 2018
Do ideas make people kill?
Richard English
From the magazine
Culture
Do ideas make people kill?
Richard English
From the magazine
Politics
November 24, 2015
Defence review: what is Britain's place in the world?
Robert Fry
Politics
Defence review: what is Britain's place in the world?
Robert Fry
Politics
September 21, 2015
The armed forces must serve any Prime Minister—even Jeremy Corbyn
Shashank Joshi
Politics
The armed forces must serve any Prime Minister—even Jeremy Corbyn
Shashank Joshi
Politics
January 30, 2015
Defence cuts: should we fight our wars at home or away?
Robert Fry
Politics
Defence cuts: should we fight our wars at home or away?
Robert Fry
Culture
January 22, 2015
Review: Taking Command by David Richards
Jonathan Foreman
From the magazine
Culture
Review: Taking Command by David Richards
Jonathan Foreman
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 20
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines