Politics
July 26, 2022
The merger of the Foreign Office and DFID has damaged Britain's soft power. It's time to reverse it
Keir Starmer’s pledge to recreate a separate department for international development is a welcome step, write two former diplomatic chiefs
Peter Ricketts
Politics
May 13, 2021
What role can Britain play in the world? I know where I’d look for inspiration
Peter Ricketts
World
January 28, 2021
How to save aid
Mark Hellowell
From the magazine
Politics
November 20, 2020
The UK is diminishing its influence by cutting its aid budget in a global crisis
Caroline Lucas
Politics
August 11, 2020
2020: the end of the diplomatic glass ceiling?
Rupert Joy
Politics
June 16, 2020
In place of vision: Boris Johnson tinkers with Whitehall while Britain is adrift
Rory Stewart
World
February 20, 2020
Has the International Development/Foreign Office merger already begun?
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
February 12, 2020
Merging these government departments isn't just a bad plan for Britain—it's bad for Boris Johnson
Steve Bloomfield
World
January 28, 2020
Weaker, poorer and less safe—how the coming battle between the US and China could damage Britain and Europe
Simon Fraser
