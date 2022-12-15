Whitehall

Politics
December 15, 2022
‘When did we stop being human?’ How our migrant detention centres are failing vulnerable children
We are encouraged to view adolescent asylum seekers with suspicion. But a visit to an asylum hotel reveals a reality in which many are neglected and traumatised after their true ages are disregarded
Sonia Lambert
Politics
July 26, 2022
The merger of the Foreign Office and DFID has damaged Britain's soft power. It's time to reverse it
Peter Ricketts
Politics
July 01, 2022
The Life in the UK Test is random, obscure—and no way to assess the right to citizenship
Sally Hamwee
Politics
April 21, 2022
Home Office bureaucracy is a deliberate tool to make migrants’ lives harder
Sanjana Varghese
Politics
March 02, 2022
Time to let in the light on the government’s secret algorithms
Tatiana Kazim
World
February 24, 2022
Citizenship should be a right—whatever Priti Patel thinks
Colin Yeo
Politics
November 26, 2021
Why the humanitarian crisis in the Channel is genuinely difficult to fix
Colin Yeo
Politics
May 13, 2021
What role can Britain play in the world? I know where I’d look for inspiration
Peter Ricketts
Culture
May 04, 2021
Yes, really, Prime Minister: Jeremy Heywood, master of Whitehall
Jonathan Powell From the magazine
