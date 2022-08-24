Log in
August 24, 2022
Britain should embrace its history—but not be in thrall to it
When it comes to our institutions, we tend to resist change even when the case for change is unanswerable
Frederic Reynold
Politics
November 10, 2017
The House of Lords should be cut to 600 peers—here’s how
Terry Burns
Politics
February 27, 2017
“Meet the Lords” episode one: The whole institution comes over as absurd
Philip Collins
Politics
February 20, 2017
As the Brexit Bill reaches the Lords, the government should expect a fight
Richard Newby
Politics
August 27, 2015
Who's been made a peer? Full honours list
Prospect Team
Politics
Who's been made a peer? Full honours list
Prospect Team
Essays
February 18, 2015
Eight facts about the House of Lords
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Essays
Eight facts about the House of Lords
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Politics
June 19, 2013
How to fix the Lords
Nigel Farage
From the magazine
Politics
How to fix the Lords
Nigel Farage
From the magazine
Philosophy
January 21, 2012
What Does It Mean To Die Well?
Philosophy
What Does It Mean To Die Well?
Facebook
November 03, 2011
Still powerful?
Louis Wise
Facebook
Still powerful?
Louis Wise
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 8
