House of Commons
Culture
April 07, 2022
Why parliament needs urgent reform
The Commons has allowed itself to become a mere rubber stamp of executive action
Dominic Grieve
From the magazine
Politics
March 19, 2020
How will parliament function in the age of coronavirus?
Hannah White
Politics
March 13, 2020
Why MPs must not backtrack on the restoration of parliament
Hannah White
Politics
March 03, 2020
The rediscovery of a fascinating parliamentary secret
Mark Collins
Politics
January 30, 2020
New select committee chairs—the winners and losers
Hannah White
Politics
Politics
October 16, 2019
The trouble for Johnson: striking a deal with Europe is one thing, winning over MPs quite another
Politics
September 06, 2019
When will there be a general election?
Prospect Team
Politics
Politics
September 04, 2019
Commons people: what the row over Rees-Mogg's slouch reveals about our status-obsessed politics
Rik Worth
Politics
Politics
February 08, 2019
Legislating for Brexit: can the government get all the Statutory Instruments it needs through parliament by 29th March?
Joel Blackwell and Ruth Fox
Politics
