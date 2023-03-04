Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Civil Service
Politics
March 04, 2023
Starmer hiring Sue Gray is a risky decision—but it could pay off
The appointment does not undermine Gray’s partygate inquiry. But it could raise questions about civil service impartiality
Rachel Sylvester
Politics
September 05, 2022
What our new prime minister needs to know about governing
Gus O'Donnell
Culture
May 04, 2021
Yes, really, Prime Minister: Jeremy Heywood, master of Whitehall
Jonathan Powell
From the magazine
Politics
January 20, 2021
No Minister: What “ministerial directions” tell us about how government works
John Bowers
Politics
November 18, 2020
The civil service survived Dominic Cummings. Now comes the hard bit
Philip Rycroft
Politics
The civil service survived Dominic Cummings. Now comes the hard bit
Philip Rycroft
Politics
November 14, 2020
Cummings was incompatible with our system of government. He had to go
Sue Cameron
Politics
Cummings was incompatible with our system of government. He had to go
Sue Cameron
Politics
July 07, 2020
Why the government’s war on the civil service is destined to fail
Jonathan Powell
Politics
Why the government’s war on the civil service is destined to fail
Jonathan Powell
Politics
July 03, 2020
The state faces its greatest challenges since the war. The last thing we need is endless carping from No 10 about our excellent civil service
Michael Heseltine
Politics
The state faces its greatest challenges since the war. The last thing we need is endless carping from No 10 about our excellent civil service
Michael Heseltine
Politics
July 02, 2020
Changing of the guard: what the next cabinet secretary needs to know
Philip Rycroft
Politics
Changing of the guard: what the next cabinet secretary needs to know
Philip Rycroft
1
2
3
4
...
11
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 55
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines