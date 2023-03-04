Civil Service

March 04, 2023
Starmer hiring Sue Gray is a risky decision—but it could pay off
The appointment does not undermine Gray’s partygate inquiry. But it could raise questions about civil service impartiality
Rachel Sylvester
September 05, 2022
What our new prime minister needs to know about governing
Gus O'Donnell
May 04, 2021
Yes, really, Prime Minister: Jeremy Heywood, master of Whitehall
Jonathan Powell From the magazine
January 20, 2021
No Minister: What “ministerial directions” tell us about how government works
John Bowers
November 18, 2020
The civil service survived Dominic Cummings. Now comes the hard bit
Philip Rycroft
November 14, 2020
Cummings was incompatible with our system of government. He had to go
Sue Cameron
July 07, 2020
Why the government’s war on the civil service is destined to fail
Jonathan Powell
July 03, 2020
The state faces its greatest challenges since the war. The last thing we need is endless carping from No 10 about our excellent civil service
Michael Heseltine
July 02, 2020
Changing of the guard: what the next cabinet secretary needs to know
Philip Rycroft
