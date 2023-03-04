Westminster

Politics
March 04, 2023
Starmer hiring Sue Gray is a risky decision—but it could pay off
The appointment does not undermine Gray’s partygate inquiry. But it could raise questions about civil service impartiality
Rachel Sylvester
Politics
February 02, 2023
When should MPs accused of sexual assault be excluded from the Commons?
Alexander Horne
Politics
December 23, 2022
Don't let Labour infighting crush working-class ambition
Tom Clark
Politics
December 15, 2022
‘When did we stop being human?’ How our migrant detention centres are failing vulnerable children
Sonia Lambert
Politics
December 08, 2022
This government is dying. What comes next?
Sam Freedman From the magazine
Politics
December 06, 2022
Tory MPs are jumping before they are pushed at the next election. But the problem runs deeper than that
Rachel Sylvester
Politics
November 30, 2022
House of Lords reform is unavoidable
Andrew Adonis
Politics
November 24, 2022
Why abolishing the House of Lords is not the answer
Meg Russell
Politics
October 06, 2022
With the Church of England dying, how much longer can we justify having bishops in the House of Lords?
Martyn Percy From the magazine
