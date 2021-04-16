Wales

Politics
April 16, 2021
Whitehall has ignored devolution. It does so at its own peril
London must prove to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland that it takes their legislatures seriously—or face a break up
Philip Rycroft
March 12, 2021
Irrational and unpredictable? Why we should replace the Barnett formula
Akash Paun
October 13, 2020
The Internal Market Bill puts a leash on the devolved governments
George Peretz
June 15, 2020
What holds the Kingdom United?
Katy Hayward
Politics
May 05, 2020
One United Kingdom, four lockdowns?
Rachel Jones
January 24, 2020
The Union is already sacrificed on the altar of Brexit
Jonathan Lis
October 24, 2019
Brexit exposes the necessity of a new approach to government between the four nations of the UK
Jess Sargeant
August 02, 2019
Brecon by-election: now for Remain to build on the success
Jonathan Lis
March 06, 2018
How Brexit could pose a risk to devolution
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
