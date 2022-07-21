UKIP

Politics
July 21, 2022
The ground is set for a Nigel Farage comeback
The Conservative Party can boot out its failing leader but it can’t neutralise the threat from the populist right
Sam Freedman From the magazine
Politics
Essays
Culture
Politics
Politics
