Sadiq Khan
Politics
March 05, 2020
Can mayors save Labour? How Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham show the path back to power
Labour may have lost the last four national elections, but the party is in power in city halls across the country
Politics
March 11, 2019
The London model: can an approach from Glasgow end London's knife crime crisis?
Shanae Dennis
Essays
September 21, 2018
London's 24-hour comedown
Aimee Cliff
From the magazine
Politics
September 27, 2016
What Watson and Khan's speeches meant
Florence Sutcliffe-Braithwaite
Politics
August 15, 2016
Will metro mayors save Labour?
Liam Booth-Smith
Politics
London
July 07, 2016
Tackling air pollution from diesel cars through tax: options for the UK
Duncan Weldon
London
Politics
June 15, 2016
Sadiq Khan's body shaming ban is almost pointless
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
Opinions
May 18, 2016
Brexit: the problems of polling
Peter Kellner
From the magazine
Opinions
Politics
May 07, 2016
Sadiq Khan has won—but has he won well?
John Curtice
Politics
