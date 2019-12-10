Log in
December 10, 2019
Why we need sporting heroes—and how they change our childhoods
They are unimaginably distant figures whose reigns and lives still somehow revealed something about our own
Benjamin Markovits
From the magazine
Society
November 13, 2019
Why is it so hard to fictionalise sport?
Benjamin Markovits
Politics
September 24, 2018
Barry Gardiner: those who expect Brexit cliff edge to trigger election are in “looney tunes territory”
Tom Clark
Other
July 06, 2017
Luciana Berger doesn't owe the hard left an apology—she was elected by her constituents
Jane Merrick
Politics
March 05, 2015
Is Manchester leaving Liverpool behind?
Jonathan Derbyshire
Politics
Politics
September 19, 2014
Scottish referendum: Power to the cities
Lucy Webster
Politics
World
December 12, 2013
Big ideas of 2014: Boom cities—the "Victorian" growth of British metropolises
Jonathan Derbyshire
From the magazine
World
Essays
October 16, 2013
Reclaiming the north
Peter Kellner
From the magazine
Essays
Culture
December 07, 2011
Best gifts, worst gifts: Inverarity's innings
Prospect
Culture
