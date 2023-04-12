The Insider

Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Politics
April 12, 2023
Labour’s attack ads don’t matter—the public have already made up their minds
Voters care about economic competence, not eccentric campaigning
Andrew Adonis
World
March 29, 2023
The protests in Israel are heartening for centrists like me
Andrew Adonis
Conservatives
March 22, 2023
Boris Johnson has gone beyond the point of no political return
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 08, 2023
The government’s latest asylum gambit will not work
Andrew Adonis
Politics
March 01, 2023
Could we arrange a Windsor-style agreement for the rest of the UK?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
World
February 22, 2023
Ukraine needs to join Nato and the EU as soon as possible
Andrew Adonis
World
Politics
February 15, 2023
How can Labour cope with the poisoned economic chalice it will inherit?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Politics
February 08, 2023
Cabinet reshuffles don’t fix long-term decline
Andrew Adonis
Politics
Politics
February 02, 2023
Sooner or later, re-entry to the customs union and single market is inevitable
Andrew Adonis
Politics
1
2
3
4
...
18
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 87
