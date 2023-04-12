The Insider

Politics
April 12, 2023
Labour’s attack ads don’t matter—the public have already made up their minds
Voters care about economic competence, not eccentric campaigning
Andrew Adonis
The Insider-image
World
March 29, 2023
The protests in Israel are heartening for centrists like me
Andrew Adonis
The Insider-image
Conservatives
March 22, 2023
Boris Johnson has gone beyond the point of no political return
Andrew Adonis
The Insider-image
Politics
March 08, 2023
The government’s latest asylum gambit will not work
Andrew Adonis
The Insider topic image
Politics
March 01, 2023
Could we arrange a Windsor-style agreement for the rest of the UK?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
The Insider-image
The Insider topic image
World
February 22, 2023
Ukraine needs to join Nato and the EU as soon as possible
Andrew Adonis
World
The Insider-image
The Insider topic image
Politics
February 15, 2023
How can Labour cope with the poisoned economic chalice it will inherit?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
The Insider-image
The Insider topic image
Politics
February 08, 2023
Cabinet reshuffles don’t fix long-term decline
Andrew Adonis
Politics
The Insider-image
The Insider topic image
Politics
February 02, 2023
Sooner or later, re-entry to the customs union and single market is inevitable
Andrew Adonis
Politics
The Insider-image
