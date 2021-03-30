Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Socialism
Culture
March 30, 2021
Keir Starmer desperately needs a philosophy—can Jon Cruddas help?
Despite some good ideas, Jon Cruddas’s new book is marred by his partial take on Corbynism
Andrew Fisher
From the magazine
Politics
March 13, 2021
The populist delusion
Alex Dean
Culture
January 28, 2020
Unreliable comrades: writers and the Cold War
DJ Taylor
From the magazine
Politics
September 18, 2018
John McDonnell, the self-made socialist
Kevin Maguire
From the magazine
Essays
October 09, 2017
Rebooting the rank and file: why there's still hope for the unions
Gavin Kelly
From the magazine
Essays
Rebooting the rank and file: why there's still hope for the unions
Gavin Kelly
From the magazine
Other
October 02, 2017
I used to be an unthinking Europhile—then Corbyn’s Labour changed my mind
Robert Maisey
Other
I used to be an unthinking Europhile—then Corbyn’s Labour changed my mind
Robert Maisey
Culture
March 02, 2017
What Orwell discovered in the North
Stephen Ingle
Culture
What Orwell discovered in the North
Stephen Ingle
Culture
December 14, 2016
Books in brief: Rebel Crossings by Sheila Rowbotham
Rachel Holmes
From the magazine
Culture
Books in brief: Rebel Crossings by Sheila Rowbotham
Rachel Holmes
From the magazine
World
November 28, 2016
Fidel Castro: it's time the Latin American left found new heroes
Ezequiel González-Ocantos
World
Fidel Castro: it's time the Latin American left found new heroes
Ezequiel González-Ocantos
1
2
3
4
...
6
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 28
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines