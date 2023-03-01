Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Nicola Sturgeon
Society
March 01, 2023
Remembering my friend, Tom Nairn: the great explorer of a nation’s pathologies
Gathered for his funeral in Edinburgh, the eulogies to Tom were a lot kinder than those handed out to Sturgeon’s political career
George Rosie
From the magazine
Politics
February 24, 2023
How could Sturgeon's departure affect the next general election?
Peter Kellner
Politics
February 16, 2023
The next chapter begins in Scotland’s long campaign for independence
David McAllister
Politics
July 06, 2022
How long a game is Nicola Sturgeon playing?
Andrew Adonis
Politics
January 14, 2022
Unionists must rethink if they want to break the Scottish stalemate
Philip Rycroft
Politics
Unionists must rethink if they want to break the Scottish stalemate
Philip Rycroft
Politics
August 18, 2020
Scottish independence: what would it mean for the rest of the UK?
Philip Rycroft
Politics
Scottish independence: what would it mean for the rest of the UK?
Philip Rycroft
Politics
August 14, 2020
Are we witnessing the unravelling of the SNP’s well-rehearsed act?
Alice Wright
Politics
Are we witnessing the unravelling of the SNP’s well-rehearsed act?
Alice Wright
Economics
June 01, 2020
The collapsing oil price is the final nail in the coffin of the case for Scottish Independence
Nick Butler
Economics
The collapsing oil price is the final nail in the coffin of the case for Scottish Independence
Nick Butler
Culture
March 03, 2020
A new book reveals the risks of Scottish independence
David Herman
From the magazine
Culture
A new book reveals the risks of Scottish independence
David Herman
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
...
13
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 61
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines