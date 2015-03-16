Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
Alex Salmond
Politics
March 16, 2015
What is the legacy of Scotland's referendum?
A new study suggests it might have boosted democratic participation. The challenge is how to recreate that elsewhere
Josh Lowe
Politics
March 10, 2015
Could the SNP do a deal with the Tories?
Jim Gallagher
Politics
October 28, 2014
Scottish Labour leadership: what does the SNP want to happen?
Tom Gordon
Politics
September 19, 2014
Scottish referendum: Alex Salmond has resigned at the right time
Tom Gordon
Politics
September 17, 2014
'I'm the only No in my village'
Brenda Kutchinsky
Politics
Politics
September 12, 2014
Scottish independence: Two scenarios for the morning after
Peter Kellner
Politics
Politics
September 11, 2014
Why I believe in Britain
Jackie Kemp
Politics
Politics
September 03, 2014
Questions of independence: What do businesses want?
Colin Borland
Politics
Politics
August 08, 2014
Scottish Independence: What powers would the three main parties devolve?
Emran Mian
Politics
