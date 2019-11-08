Indyref

Politics
November 08, 2019
Whatever the result in Scotland there is no reason for another independence referendum
The SNP’s case is weaker than ever
Malcolm Rifkind
October 14, 2019
An independent Scotland in Europe?
Kirsty Hughes
Other
August 09, 2017
The SNP and the Yes movement are faltering—what comes next for radical Scotland?
Dominic Hinde
Politics
June 09, 2017
After years of Yes-No politics dividing Scotland, is this a return to left-right?
Adam Tomkins
Politics
October 14, 2016
Scottish Independence remains a dream—but that could be best for the SNP
Tom Clark
World
September 11, 2015
Will Catalonia become independent?
Sam Edwards
Politics
July 22, 2015
Has the SNP failed Scotland?
Prospect Team
Culture
April 24, 2015
Irvine Welsh: Scotland has to grow up
Serena Kutchinsky
Politics
December 24, 2014
Big question: the top political moments of 2014
Prospect Team
