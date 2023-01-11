Log in
Politics
January 11, 2023
We seem to have passed peak populism
Populists around the world enjoyed a wave of electoral successes—but then failed to govern properly
Andrew Adonis
World
September 29, 2022
The sceptics within
John Lloyd
Politics
August 25, 2022
We have to stop normalising the absurd
Emily Maitlis
World
November 01, 2021
The story of Brazil’s self-styled strongman
Julia Blunck
From the magazine
Essays
June 04, 2021
The political science of how English nationalism is becoming entrenched
Tom Clark
Essays
June 04, 2021
From Hartlepool to the hangman: the flag-wavers now running the Tory Party could take Britain back to the gallows
Chris Mullin
From the magazine
From the magazine
Politics
May 12, 2021
Dry your tears, progressives. Do politics in a different way, and you can start to make the desirable feasible
Neal Lawson
Populism
May 05, 2021
The Prospect Interview #178: Governing in the age of populism
Prospect Team
World
April 29, 2021
Bolsonaro’s death drive
Julia Blunck
