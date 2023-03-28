Analysis

March 28, 2023
What does local election success look like for each party?
Outlier polls get a lot of press attention—but only May’s votes will tell us how big Labour’s lead is
Peter Kellner
February 24, 2023
How could Sturgeon's departure affect the next general election?
Peter Kellner
January 31, 2023
Could votes for Reform UK or the Greens decide the next election?
Peter Kellner
January 25, 2023
The next general election will be Labour’s to lose
Peter Kellner
Politics
November 13, 2022
David Butler transformed our understanding of elections—and inspired me to go into politics
Peter Kellner
Politics
November 01, 2022
Rishi Sunak is a lot more popular than his party. Does that matter?
Peter Kellner
Politics
October 03, 2022
How significant is Labour's poll surge?
Peter Kellner
Politics
September 26, 2022
Why Labour should back electoral reform
Peter Kellner
Politics
June 28, 2022
Last week byelections were terrible for the Tories. But Labour should aim higher
Peter Kellner
