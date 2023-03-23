Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Welfare State
Economics
March 23, 2023
What do Britain’s new poverty numbers actually mean?
Different stats tell different stories — but if you listen to the people struggling, a disturbing picture emerges
Tom Clark
Welfare State
January 27, 2023
The Prospect Podcast: Could a policy tweak stop people dying in poverty?
Prospect Team
Politics
December 01, 2022
The government has diagnosed our labour force crisis correctly. Now comes the hard bit
Helen Barnard
Politics
October 27, 2022
Eighty years on from his famous report, it’s time to bust the Beveridge myth
Paul Kissack
Politics
May 26, 2022
After months of delay, the government is finally taking the cost of living crisis seriously
Helen Barnard
Politics
After months of delay, the government is finally taking the cost of living crisis seriously
Helen Barnard
Economics
January 13, 2022
Boris Johnson’s blundering government is about to make the poor poorer—by accident
Tom Clark
Economics
Boris Johnson’s blundering government is about to make the poor poorer—by accident
Tom Clark
Economics
October 12, 2021
Is the government set to make a bad cost of living crisis worse?
Helen Barnard
Economics
Is the government set to make a bad cost of living crisis worse?
Helen Barnard
Politics
October 04, 2021
Insecure work is a strain on millions of families—so why won’t the government fix it?
Katie Schmuecker
Politics
Insecure work is a strain on millions of families—so why won’t the government fix it?
Katie Schmuecker
Politics
September 14, 2021
Yes, scrapping the Universal Credit uplift is a cut. And its impact will be devastating
Helen Barnard
Politics
Yes, scrapping the Universal Credit uplift is a cut. And its impact will be devastating
Helen Barnard
1
2
3
4
...
38
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 187
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines