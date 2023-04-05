Inequality

April 05, 2023
Have we reached peak inequality?
The gap between rich and poor is wider than it has been for a century. We think that change is impossible, but it may have already begun
Danny Dorling From the magazine
Columns
April 05, 2023
Philosopher-at-large: Should we ban billionaires?
Julian Baggini From the magazine
Economics
March 23, 2023
What do Britain’s new poverty numbers actually mean?
Tom Clark
Economics
January 25, 2023
When markets fail, according to Martin Wolf
Tom Clark From the magazine
Economics
January 25, 2023
The philosophical meaning of equality
Julian Baggini From the magazine
Economics
Economics
August 04, 2022
Have the Tories given up on levelling up?
Emily Lawford
Economics
Economics
August 04, 2022
The Bank of England is raising interest rates. That spells misery for the poorest
Richard Murphy
Economics
Politics
July 08, 2022
JW Robertson Scott: the original champion of the countryside
Jason Whittaker
Politics
People
June 16, 2022
Michael Sandel: Those on top believe their success is their own doing
Julian Baggini
People
