Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Inequality
Inequality
April 05, 2023
Have we reached peak inequality?
The gap between rich and poor is wider than it has been for a century. We think that change is impossible, but it may have already begun
Danny Dorling
From the magazine
Columns
April 05, 2023
Philosopher-at-large: Should we ban billionaires?
Julian Baggini
From the magazine
Economics
March 23, 2023
What do Britain’s new poverty numbers actually mean?
Tom Clark
Economics
January 25, 2023
When markets fail, according to Martin Wolf
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Economics
January 25, 2023
The philosophical meaning of equality
Julian Baggini
From the magazine
Economics
The philosophical meaning of equality
Julian Baggini
From the magazine
Economics
August 04, 2022
Have the Tories given up on levelling up?
Emily Lawford
Economics
Have the Tories given up on levelling up?
Emily Lawford
Economics
August 04, 2022
The Bank of England is raising interest rates. That spells misery for the poorest
Richard Murphy
Economics
The Bank of England is raising interest rates. That spells misery for the poorest
Richard Murphy
Politics
July 08, 2022
JW Robertson Scott: the original champion of the countryside
Jason Whittaker
Politics
JW Robertson Scott: the original champion of the countryside
Jason Whittaker
People
June 16, 2022
Michael Sandel: Those on top believe their success is their own doing
Julian Baggini
People
Michael Sandel: Those on top believe their success is their own doing
Julian Baggini
1
2
3
4
...
20
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 97
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines