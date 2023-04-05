Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Refugees
Culture
April 05, 2023
Horror and hope among the Rohingya
The journalist Kaamil Ahmed’s new book tells the story of a people who have become ‘stateless everywhere’
Rory Sullivan
From the magazine
Society
March 01, 2023
Displaced life: A letter from the home office has turned my world upside down
Jason Thomas-Fournillier
From the magazine
Lives
January 25, 2023
Displaced life: Social dynamics in Doncaster hold young people back
Jason Thomas-Fournillier
From the magazine
Culture
October 06, 2022
Climate change: migration is the solution, not the problem
David Farrier
From the magazine
Politics
August 31, 2022
One year on, the UK must continue to welcome Afghan refugees
Tim Loughton
Politics
One year on, the UK must continue to welcome Afghan refugees
Tim Loughton
Politics
April 16, 2022
The performative cruelty of sending migrants to Rwanda
Andrew Connelly
Politics
The performative cruelty of sending migrants to Rwanda
Andrew Connelly
Politics
April 07, 2022
The war in Ukraine has exposed the west’s refugee hypocrisy
Gary Younge
From the magazine
Politics
The war in Ukraine has exposed the west’s refugee hypocrisy
Gary Younge
From the magazine
World
January 21, 2022
Forget about Novak Djokovic. Australia’s refugees face a far harsher fate
Tom Canetti
World
Forget about Novak Djokovic. Australia’s refugees face a far harsher fate
Tom Canetti
Politics
December 08, 2020
The dark side of the English Channel
Ravi Ghosh
Politics
The dark side of the English Channel
Ravi Ghosh
1
2
3
4
5
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 24
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines