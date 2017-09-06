Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Migrant Crisis
World
September 06, 2017
Lesvos in 2017: from 600,000 abandoned life jackets to an uneasy quiet
Two years after the migrant crisis peaked many NGOs have moved on—but help is still needed, and conditions in the Moria refugee camp have continued to worsen
David Tonge
Culture
May 17, 2017
Books in brief: Refuge by Paul Collier and Alexander Betts
Alessandro Casella
From the magazine
Politics
May 15, 2017
Britain should have a minister for refugees
Thangam Debbonaire
Opinions
April 11, 2017
How to fix the refugee crisis
Alexander Betts
From the magazine
Politics
February 22, 2017
May will be known as a PM who built walls rather than bridges
Caroline Lucas
Politics
May will be known as a PM who built walls rather than bridges
Caroline Lucas
World
January 30, 2017
Trump travel ban: these are dark days for liberal democracy
Tom Brake
World
Trump travel ban: these are dark days for liberal democracy
Tom Brake
World
January 25, 2017
Lessons from a Greek refugee camp
Alex Shilling
World
Lessons from a Greek refugee camp
Alex Shilling
World
September 07, 2016
The UK should honour its commitments to refugees
Claire Spencer
World
The UK should honour its commitments to refugees
Claire Spencer
World
September 05, 2016
Selective xenophobia in Hungary
Tej Parikh
World
Selective xenophobia in Hungary
Tej Parikh
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 9
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines