Psychiatry
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
November 03, 2022
Mindful life: "I believe in my patients' pain completely and don't need any proof of it"
As a psychiatrist who works in a pain clinic, I see how debilitating chronic pain can be
Rebecca Lawrence
Society
July 21, 2022
Mindful Life: Discovering that I was face-blind
Rebecca Lawrence
Society
March 03, 2022
Mindful Life: A doctor and patient in the same psychiatric hospital
Rebecca Lawrence
Society
April 17, 2018
What it's like to start therapy later in life
Anna Blundy
Society
August 14, 2017
What kind of madness is forgivable? The psychology of murder
Anna Blundy
July 18, 2017
Freud isn't sexist—in fact, psychoanalysis is feminist
Anna Blundy
March 24, 2016
The secret life of a therapist
Anna Blundy
December 10, 2015
How to listen for the unsaid
Anna Blundy
July 15, 2015
Therapists aren't there to give advice
Anna Blundy
