Psychiatry

November 03, 2022
Mindful life: “I believe in my patients’ pain completely and don’t need any proof of it”
As a psychiatrist who works in a pain clinic, I see how debilitating chronic pain can be
Rebecca Lawrence From the magazine
July 21, 2022
Mindful Life: Discovering that I was face-blind
Rebecca Lawrence From the magazine
March 03, 2022
Mindful Life: A doctor and patient in the same psychiatric hospital
Rebecca Lawrence From the magazine
April 17, 2018
What it's like to start therapy later in life
Anna Blundy From the magazine
August 14, 2017
What kind of madness is forgivable? The psychology of murder
Anna Blundy From the magazine
July 18, 2017
Freud isn't sexist—in fact, psychoanalysis is feminist
Anna Blundy From the magazine
March 24, 2016
The secret life of a therapist
Anna Blundy From the magazine
December 10, 2015
How to listen for the unsaid
Anna Blundy From the magazine
July 15, 2015
Therapists aren't there to give advice
Anna Blundy From the magazine
