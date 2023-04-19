NHS

Podcasts
April 19, 2023
Pat Cullen and Rachel Sylvester: Will the NHS survive the strikes?
Prospect Team
Ideas
March 22, 2023
To fix poor mental health, fix poverty
Simon Gunning
Politics
January 25, 2023
How the NHS crisis epitomises everything wrong with the UK’s political system
Sam Freedman From the magazine
Politics
January 23, 2023
Why charging for healthcare isn’t a credible fix for our NHS crisis
Tim Gardner
Politics
January 18, 2023
The wave of strikes is threatening to sink Rishi Sunak
Andrew Adonis
Politics
January 06, 2023
Fear holds our politicians back from meaningful change
Peter Kellner
Politics
December 08, 2022
How not to save the NHS
Alexander Menden From the magazine
Politics
July 06, 2022
Time for politicians to level with the public about the GPs crisis
Becks Fisher
People
June 16, 2022
Jeremy Hunt: ‘There is a lot of trust we have to regain’
Alex Dean
