Culture
March 03, 2022
Iain McGilchrist and the battle over the left-brain, right-brain theory
If we are to see the world as it truly is, the divide between the brain’s hemispheres needs to be healed
Nick Spencer From the magazine
Philosophy
January 02, 2020
How Princeton neuroscientist Michael Graziano uncovers the magic of the human consciousness
Jamie Milton Freestone
Essays
October 08, 2019
Out of mind: philosopher Patricia Churchland's radical approach to the study of human consciousness
Julian Baggini
Culture
May 09, 2019
The posthumous essays of Oliver Sacks show a remarkable mistrust of modernity
Kate Womersley From the magazine
Technology
May 17, 2018
The neuroscience of the Neanderthal 
Philip Ball
Technology
Culture
December 14, 2016
Books in brief: A Woman Looking at Men Looking at Women
Miranda France From the magazine
Culture
Society
August 08, 2016
The science behind sport’s magic moments
Amit Katwala
Society
Technology
April 17, 2015
Why we shouldn't map the brain
Philip Ball
Technology
Technology
December 22, 2014
Are we living in the age of the brain?
Philip Ball
Technology
