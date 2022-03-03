Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Neuroscience
Culture
March 03, 2022
Iain McGilchrist and the battle over the left-brain, right-brain theory
If we are to see the world as it truly is, the divide between the brain’s hemispheres needs to be healed
Nick Spencer
From the magazine
Philosophy
January 02, 2020
How Princeton neuroscientist Michael Graziano uncovers the magic of the human consciousness
Jamie Milton Freestone
Essays
October 08, 2019
Out of mind: philosopher Patricia Churchland's radical approach to the study of human consciousness
Julian Baggini
Culture
May 09, 2019
The posthumous essays of Oliver Sacks show a remarkable mistrust of modernity
Kate Womersley
From the magazine
Technology
May 17, 2018
The neuroscience of the Neanderthal
Philip Ball
Technology
The neuroscience of the Neanderthal
Philip Ball
Culture
December 14, 2016
Books in brief: A Woman Looking at Men Looking at Women
Miranda France
From the magazine
Culture
Books in brief: A Woman Looking at Men Looking at Women
Miranda France
From the magazine
Society
August 08, 2016
The science behind sport’s magic moments
Amit Katwala
Society
The science behind sport’s magic moments
Amit Katwala
Technology
April 17, 2015
Why we shouldn't map the brain
Philip Ball
Technology
Why we shouldn't map the brain
Philip Ball
Technology
December 22, 2014
Are we living in the age of the brain?
Philip Ball
Technology
Are we living in the age of the brain?
Philip Ball
1
2
3
4
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 17
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines