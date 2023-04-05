Mental Health

Lives
April 05, 2023
Mindful life: I know as a psychiatrist I should do more exercise. But it isn’t always easy
I can empathise with my patients' struggles to exercise as I am not a natural sportsperson
Rebecca Lawrence From the magazine
Mental Health
January 25, 2023
Mindful life: My journey with electroconvulsive therapy
Rebecca Lawrence From the magazine
Society
December 08, 2022
Mindful life: The coffee shop that saved my life
Sarah Collins From the magazine
Politics
December 07, 2022
The surge in self-service checkouts should come with a ‘loneliness levy’
Alex Smith
Politics
December 07, 2022
Scale up virtual therapy to bridge the treatment gap
Daniel Freeman
Politics
Politics
December 07, 2022
Mental health services are creaking under the pressure of rising demand
Nesta team
Politics
Politics
November 10, 2022
Britain's anxiety economy
Tom Clark
Politics
Society
May 12, 2022
Mindful life: The power of pets
Rebecca Lawrence From the magazine
Society
Mental Health
April 07, 2022
Mindful life: The complex relationship between anxiety and hope
Rebecca Lawrence From the magazine
Mental Health
