Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Disability
Society
April 20, 2022
We need a new disability rights movement
The treatment of disabled people during Covid shows how much work still needs to be done
Lucy Webster
Politics
March 04, 2021
The government has long failed Britain’s disabled community—and it’s only getting worse with the pandemic
Faith Martin
Film
May 15, 2019
The Prospect Podcast #83: Disability on film, with Tom Shakespeare
Prospect Team
Economics
March 14, 2018
For disabled people, the welfare state no longer functions as a safety net at all
Nathan Hudson-Sharp
Politics
February 15, 2018
“Untenable human costs”: a new report reveals the shocking cruelty of Britain's disability benefits
Frances Ryan
From the magazine
Politics
“Untenable human costs”: a new report reveals the shocking cruelty of Britain's disability benefits
Frances Ryan
From the magazine
Politics
January 17, 2018
How a 700-year-old invention could change billions of lives—and unlock $3 trillion worldwide
Jack Straw
Politics
How a 700-year-old invention could change billions of lives—and unlock $3 trillion worldwide
Jack Straw
Politics
June 02, 2017
The purple vote: why disabled voters are getting behind Corbyn's Labour
Katharine Quarmby
Politics
The purple vote: why disabled voters are getting behind Corbyn's Labour
Katharine Quarmby
Politics
January 05, 2017
How to improve welfare: the secret lies in "co-production"
Damian Bridgeman
Politics
How to improve welfare: the secret lies in "co-production"
Damian Bridgeman
Employment and Unions
December 21, 2016
Mind the gap: cutting poverty among disabled people
Stephen Evans
Employment and Unions
Mind the gap: cutting poverty among disabled people
Stephen Evans
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 14
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines