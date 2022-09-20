Lockdown

Society
September 20, 2022
What did the public really think about lockdown law?
We spent the pandemic studying the public’s response to Covid regulations. Five lessons stand out
Joe Tomlinson
Politics
April 13, 2022
Why Johnson must be removed
Robert Saunders
Politics
April 01, 2022
The virus doesn’t care whether you think the pandemic is over
Philip Ball
Politics
March 29, 2022
The war in Ukraine doesn’t give Johnson a free pass on Partygate
People
January 27, 2022
Junior doctor Roopa Farooki: ‘The political leadership should have put things in place to make things better’
Sameer Rahim From the magazine
Politics
January 11, 2022
Boris Johnson is done for
Jonathan Lis
Politics
December 08, 2021
The Downing St Christmas party scandal is absurd. But its consequences could not be more serious
Technology
October 26, 2021
Why the UK was so vulnerable to another Covid outbreak
Christina Pagel
