June 16, 2021
Betting firms are luring millions into problem sports gambling. We have to restrict their reach
The EU banned tobacco advertising and sponsorship 20 years ago. It's time to impose those restrictions on the gambling industry
Andrew Adonis
Society
October 15, 2018
I used to be addicted to cigarettes—now I'm addicted to my phone
Cathy Rentzenbrink From the magazine
Society
September 26, 2018
Sympathy for the sex addict
Anna Blundy
Culture
May 22, 2018
In Patrick Melrose, we finally have a nuanced portrait of addiction
Lucinda Smyth
Culture
March 18, 2018
Time's up for the romantic addict
Lucy Watson From the magazine
Culture
Politics
August 31, 2017
When will the government tackle Fixed Odds Betting Terminals?
Derek Webb
Politics
Society
February 19, 2015
Leith on life: Addicted to nothing
Sam Leith From the magazine
Society
Opinions
March 27, 2014
The Duel: Should the UK legalise drugs?
Peter Hitchens From the magazine
Opinions
Columns
April 22, 2006
Out of mind
Columns
