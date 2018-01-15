Log in
Tuition Fees
Politics
January 15, 2018
Forget scrapping fees—here's the most important thing UK universities could learn from Europe
The tuition fee debate is more complex than it looks—and comparisons with Europe don't always work. But there are things that the UK could address immediately
Martin Greenacre
Politics
November 06, 2017
There is a progressive, fiscally-responsible way forward on tuition fees
Michael Johnson
Opinions
August 14, 2017
Tuition fees aren't the problem—failing to deliver value to students is
Jo Johnson
Politics
August 10, 2017
Vince Cable open to future coalition
Alex Dean
Politics
July 03, 2017
In defence of Labour's free tuition fee policy
Abi Wilkinson
Politics
March 21, 2017
Interview: Vince Cable—Tim Farron lacks experience
Alex Dean
World
September 01, 2016
Is South Africa’s ANC losing its grip on power?
Gerry Lynch
Politics
May 13, 2016
Brexit would throw the future of UK academic research into question
Michael Arthur
Society
February 09, 2016
Bronwen Maddox with Ruth Davidson at Prospect's third annual poverty lecture
Alex Dean
