Politics
October 17, 2019
Has the free schools programme been a success?
They remain a dividing line in education policy. But what genuinely raises attainment for disadvantaged groups?
Natalie Perera
Society
August 14, 2019
Excluded schoolchildren must not be social castaways
James Scales
Regulars
May 07, 2019
In numbers: the big schools squeeze
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Politics
May 11, 2018
Should teachers in shortage subjects receive a pay boost?
Luke Sibieta
Society
August 13, 2017
How home schooling can challenge our beliefs about education
Philip Ball
Politics
March 30, 2017
The Michaela School: Tiger teachers burning bright
Patrick Alexander
Politics
March 07, 2017
The death of social mobility
Angela Rayner
Politics
January 18, 2017
The government misses its teacher training targets—again
Angela Rayner
Culture
December 14, 2016
Books in brief: Cleverlands by Lucy Crehan
Patrick Alexander
From the magazine
