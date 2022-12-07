Skills

Skills-image
Politics
December 07, 2022
A reinvention fund for (truly) lifelong learning
We need to completely rethink how we fund education and training provision for adults after compulsory education
Sonia Sodha
Skills-image
Politics
December 07, 2022
It’s time to counter political short-termism with an ‘OBR’ for future skills
Margaret Heffernan
Skills-image
Politics
December 07, 2022
If AI is the boss, workers are going to need a new charter of rights
Frances O'Grady
Skills-image
Politics
December 07, 2022
How can we anticipate the UK’s future skills need?
Nesta team
Skills topic image
Politics
March 04, 2020
This government won’t narrow the regional gap without proper investment in skills
Claire Ainsley
Politics
Skills-image
This government won’t narrow the regional gap without proper investment in skills
Claire Ainsley
Skills topic image
Economics
January 17, 2020
Why Johnson will be hard-pressed even to start closing the north-south divide
Paul Wallace
Economics
Skills-image
Why Johnson will be hard-pressed even to start closing the north-south divide
Paul Wallace
Skills topic image
Opinions
September 01, 2019
Life-long learning: how to tool up modern Britain
Nic Dakin From the magazine
Opinions
Skills-image
Life-long learning: how to tool up modern Britain
Nic Dakin
From the magazine
Skills topic image
Opinions
September 01, 2019
The case for a life-long learning guarantee
Robert Halfon From the magazine
Opinions
Skills-image
The case for a life-long learning guarantee
Robert Halfon
From the magazine
Skills topic image
Opinions
July 18, 2019
Policy report: Apprenticeships—how to provide the vocational training Britain needs
Tom Clark From the magazine
Opinions
Skills-image
Policy report: Apprenticeships—how to provide the vocational training Britain needs
Tom Clark
From the magazine
1 2 3 4 ... 6 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 28
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines