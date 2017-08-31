Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
GCSEs
Politics
August 31, 2017
Are we losing sight of the true purpose of exams?
GCSEs should equip as many young people as possible with the skills to succeed. Recent overhauls are unlikely to deliver
Kevan Collins
Society
October 27, 2016
The death of modern foreign languages
Alex Dean
Politics
May 04, 2016
Don't blame exams
Harriet Maltby
Politics
August 19, 2015
Why are we so bad at maths?
Josh Lowe
Opinions
September 21, 2011
Wrong lesson
Tina Isaacs
Opinions
Wrong lesson
Tina Isaacs
Columns
August 25, 2010
Economy class: the economics of education
Tim Leunig
Economy class: the economics of education
Tim Leunig
February 25, 2010
In fact
Prospect
In fact
Prospect
Politics
August 20, 2009
From the Prospect archive: re-imagining the education debate
Brian Semple
Politics
From the Prospect archive: re-imagining the education debate
Brian Semple
Essays
June 03, 2009
Are children getting dumber?
Donald Hirsch
Are children getting dumber?
Donald Hirsch
