Politics
August 31, 2017
Are we losing sight of the true purpose of exams?
GCSEs should equip as many young people as possible with the skills to succeed. Recent overhauls are unlikely to deliver
Kevan Collins
Society
October 27, 2016
The death of modern foreign languages
Alex Dean
Politics
May 04, 2016
Don't blame exams
Harriet Maltby
Politics
August 19, 2015
Why are we so bad at maths?
Josh Lowe From the magazine
Opinions
September 21, 2011
Wrong lesson
Tina Isaacs From the magazine
Columns
August 25, 2010
Economy class: the economics of education
Tim Leunig
Regulars
February 25, 2010
In fact
Prospect From the magazine
Politics
August 20, 2009
From the Prospect archive: re-imagining the education debate
Brian Semple
Essays
June 03, 2009
Are children getting dumber?
Donald Hirsch From the magazine
