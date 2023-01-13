Maths

Maths-image
Culture
January 13, 2023
The joy of sets
Why won’t our artistic-literary establishment recognise that there’s mystery, beauty and humanity in maths?
Boyd Tonkin
Maths-image
Culture
May 02, 2020
The extraordinary mind of Frank Ramsey
Alex Dean
Maths-image
Culture
September 01, 2019
Can maths predict the universe?
Marcus Chown From the magazine
Maths-image
Philosophy
May 12, 2019
The influential wrongness of AJ Ayer
Julian Baggini
Maths topic image
Essays
December 13, 2018
Kurt Gödel and the romance of logic
Ray Monk From the magazine
Essays
Maths-image
Kurt Gödel and the romance of logic
Ray Monk
From the magazine
Maths topic image
Opinions
December 13, 2018
Beware the perils of artificial intelligence
Hannah Fry From the magazine
Opinions
Maths-image
Beware the perils of artificial intelligence
Hannah Fry
From the magazine
Maths topic image
Technology
June 25, 2018
The problem with “multiverse theories”: they’re just not science
Jim Baggott
Technology
Maths-image
The problem with “multiverse theories”: they’re just not science
Jim Baggott
Maths topic image
Technology
May 10, 2018
Britain’s problem with numbers is entirely solvable
Wendy Jones
Technology
Maths-image
Britain’s problem with numbers is entirely solvable
Wendy Jones
Maths topic image
Education
March 01, 2018
New times tables tests won’t do much to help innumerate Britain
Andrew King
Education
Maths-image
New times tables tests won’t do much to help innumerate Britain
Andrew King
1 2 3 4 ... 11 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 51
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines