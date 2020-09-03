Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
A Levels
Society
September 03, 2020
Can strict schools save poor children?
Strong discipline mixed with reassurance from teachers has turned round schools. But critics say it's too harsh
Gaby Hinsliff
From the magazine
Technology
August 26, 2020
What the A-level debacle teaches us about algorithms and government
Jack Maxwell, Joe Tomlinson
Society
August 21, 2020
I’m a clinical psychologist—here’s how exams are damaging young people’s mental health
Lucy Maddox
Politics
August 20, 2020
The A-Level disaster is an unnerving sign of things to come
Joanna George
Politics
August 20, 2020
The government's disastrous A-level scandal reveals its contempt for the working class
Tola Onanuga
Politics
The government's disastrous A-level scandal reveals its contempt for the working class
Tola Onanuga
Society
October 27, 2016
The death of modern foreign languages
Alex Dean
Society
The death of modern foreign languages
Alex Dean
Politics
September 05, 2016
Higher education is changing
Emran Mian
Politics
Higher education is changing
Emran Mian
Politics
August 19, 2015
Why are we so bad at maths?
Josh Lowe
From the magazine
Politics
Why are we so bad at maths?
Josh Lowe
From the magazine
Essays
July 18, 2013
Who should go to university?
Peter Kellner
From the magazine
Essays
Who should go to university?
Peter Kellner
From the magazine
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 8
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines