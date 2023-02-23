Defence News

Log in
World
February 23, 2023
A year after it invaded Ukraine, Russia is weakened and humiliated
The war has been catastrophic for both sides. But Putin’s “special military operation” has been a strategic disaster
Ruth Deyermond
World
January 13, 2023
The UK expelled the entire population of the Chagos Islands 50 years ago. Reversing that injustice won't be easy
Owen Bowcott
World
September 01, 2022
We’re in an age of cyber-warfare—and businesses are about to be more exposed than ever
Elisabeth Braw
World
June 27, 2022
How should Nato defend the Baltic states?
Paul Lever
World
May 17, 2022
This war is not about the west v Russia. It is about Ukraine
Ruth Deyermond
World
World
April 07, 2022
The Putin I met as Nato chief was a rational man. I watch his descent into fanaticism with horror
George Robertson
From the magazine
World
World
March 28, 2022
Western unity on Ukraine is impressive, but there is one missing ingredient
Peter Ricketts
World
Politics
March 25, 2022
How Europe rose to the occasion
David Hannay
Politics
Politics
February 22, 2022
Ukraine is more than a pawn in a geopolitical game
Jonathan Lis
Politics
