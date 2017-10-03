Pmqs

October 03, 2017
How to Fix... PMQs: listen to episode three of Prospect's new podcast!
Esther Webber, Theo Betram and Louise Thompson join me to discuss one of the most noisy political traditions in the house
Steve Bloomfield
September 14, 2016
Make no mistake—Theresa May is weak
Jay Elwes
September 14, 2015
Dear Jeremy, will you ask these questions at PMQs?
Peter Kellner
March 25, 2015
Why today's PMQs should be the last one ever
Josh Lowe
June 25, 2014
PMQs: Ed Miliband didn't hack Cameron off, but judge might
Josh Lowe
February 18, 2014
Bercow's self-denial
Jay Elwes
January 15, 2014
PMQ's: Just say no to "sober and serious"
Edward Docx
December 18, 2013
PMQs: It's pantomime time
Robin McGhee
December 11, 2013
PMQs: Growth up, wages down and Balls points to the floor
Jay Elwes
