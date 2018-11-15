Chequers

Politics
November 15, 2018
It is now clear to all who look: Brexit is a humiliation of historic proportions
This chaos is the entirely predictable consequence of Brexiteer delusion
Jonathan Lis
Politics
September 24, 2018
The government is in a Brexit hole yet it keeps digging
Stephen Wall
Politics
September 12, 2018
Theresa May’s Chequers plan may yet have some life in it
Charles Grant
Politics
August 14, 2018
The new Brexiteer mantra? Just get it over the line
Aarti Shankar
Politics
August 11, 2018
Is Ukip back from the dead?
Tom Quinn
Politics
August 10, 2018
Clearing up confusion on Brexit, Chequers and the “common rule book”
Stephen Laws
Politics
July 26, 2018
Jacob Rees-Mogg: “I backed Boris two years ago and I have never regretted my decision”
Alex Dean
Politics
July 12, 2018
The real tragedy of Brexit is that it could have been done sensibly
Guy de Jonquières
Politics
July 09, 2018
May's critics should think twice before pushing for a no confidence vote
Stephanie Boland
