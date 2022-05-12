Cabinet

Cabinet-image
Cartoons
May 12, 2022
Stephen Collins's cartoon: The Levelling Up Agenda
How the cabinet gets it done
Stephen Collins From the magazine
Cabinet-image
Politics
September 15, 2021
Reshuffles make it harder to run the country. So why do we have them so often?
Peter Kellner
Cabinet-image
Politics
February 14, 2020
This reshuffle bore the hallmarks of prime ministerial weakness, not strength  
Cabinet-image
Opinions
July 14, 2019
The new PM will depend on Whitehall for survival—whether he knows it yet or not
Sue Cameron
Cabinet topic image
Politics
March 27, 2019
The scale of Brexit resignations is now so great that Theresa May could run out of potential ministers
Gavin Freeguard
Politics
Cabinet-image
The scale of Brexit resignations is now so great that Theresa May could run out of potential ministers
Gavin Freeguard
Cabinet topic image
Culture
September 17, 2018
Lord Carrington—style, wit and a touch of class
Sue Cameron From the magazine
Culture
Cabinet-image
Lord Carrington—style, wit and a touch of class
Sue Cameron
From the magazine
Cabinet topic image
Politics
January 10, 2018
The kids are alright: why the junior appointments were the most revealing part of May’s reshuffle
Asa Bennett
Politics
Cabinet-image
The kids are alright: why the junior appointments were the most revealing part of May’s reshuffle
Asa Bennett
Cabinet topic image
Politics
January 08, 2018
Theresa May: shuffled out
Tom Clark
Politics
Cabinet-image
Theresa May: shuffled out
Tom Clark
Cabinet topic image
Politics
October 10, 2017
Are the PM’s rivals cancelling one another out?
Tom Quinn
Politics
Cabinet-image
Are the PM’s rivals cancelling one another out?
Tom Quinn
1 2 3 4 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 18
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines