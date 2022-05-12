Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
May 12, 2022
Stephen Collins's cartoon: The Levelling Up Agenda
How the cabinet gets it done
Stephen Collins
Politics
September 15, 2021
Reshuffles make it harder to run the country. So why do we have them so often?
Peter Kellner
February 14, 2020
This reshuffle bore the hallmarks of prime ministerial weakness, not strength
July 14, 2019
The new PM will depend on Whitehall for survival—whether he knows it yet or not
Sue Cameron
March 27, 2019
The scale of Brexit resignations is now so great that Theresa May could run out of potential ministers
Gavin Freeguard
September 17, 2018
Lord Carrington—style, wit and a touch of class
Sue Cameron
January 10, 2018
The kids are alright: why the junior appointments were the most revealing part of May’s reshuffle
Asa Bennett
January 08, 2018
Theresa May: shuffled out
Tom Clark
October 10, 2017
Are the PM’s rivals cancelling one another out?
Tom Quinn
