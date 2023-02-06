Parliament

Log in
Politics
February 06, 2023
Most people would hide away after tanking the economy and their party—but not Liz Truss
Truss’s refusal to take responsibility for her disastrous premiership reflects both her personal boldness and blinkered ideology
Politics
February 02, 2023
When should MPs accused of sexual assault be excluded from the Commons?
Alexander Horne
Politics
January 09, 2023
It’s time to face facts: Rishi Sunak is just no good
Jonathan Lis
Politics
December 25, 2022
Is the winter break in politics too long?
Peter Kellner
Politics
December 23, 2022
Don't let Labour infighting crush working-class ambition
Tom Clark
Politics
Politics
November 24, 2022
Why abolishing the House of Lords is not the answer
Meg Russell
Politics
Politics
October 25, 2022
This time it really is over for Johnson
Jonathan Lis
Politics
Politics
October 20, 2022
Liz Truss has thrown her party and the country into chaos
Rachel Sylvester
Politics
Politics
August 26, 2022
Liz Truss's honeymoon poll bounce may be already over
Peter Kellner
Politics
