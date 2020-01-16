Irish Border

Politics
January 16, 2020
Why this Irish border protocol could see the UK face infringement proceedings
The arrangement is designed to keep the Irish land border open—but details of how it will work remain up in the air
Jess Sargeant
Economics
October 18, 2019
Understanding Brexit: How the “backstop” became the “frontstop”
Allie Renison
Politics
October 17, 2019
Beyond the Irish border dilemma there are vital Brexit issues being overlooked
Charles Kinnoull
Politics
October 03, 2019
How dare Boris Johnson call this a compromise?
Jonathan Lis
Economics
October 03, 2019
The UK is no closer to solving the Brexit border conundrum
David Henig
Economics
Politics
August 10, 2019
Recent no-deal threats show dangerous disregard for Northern Ireland and its fragile peace
Katy Hayward
Politics
Politics
June 20, 2019
How likely is a renegotiation of the Northern Ireland backstop?
Alex Dean
Politics
Politics
March 14, 2019
Three reasons the Irish backstop is actually a good thing
Sam Lowe
Politics
Politics
February 07, 2019
The backstop debate goes round and round but there is no waking from this Brexit nightmare
Rafael Behr
Politics
