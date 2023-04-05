Good Friday Agreement

Good Friday Agreement-image
Politics
April 05, 2023
Four lessons from the Good Friday Agreement
Twenty-five years ago, peace was brought to Northern Ireland. It wasn’t easy
Andrew Adonis
Good Friday Agreement-image
Politics
June 21, 2022
How did Brexit do so much damage in so short a time?
Jonathan Lis
Good Friday Agreement-image
Politics
August 26, 2021
Does the Northern Ireland Protocol breach the Good Friday Agreement?
George Peretz
Good Friday Agreement-image
Politics
June 09, 2021
How to make the Northern Ireland Protocol work
Anton Spisak
Good Friday Agreement topic image
Politics
September 18, 2020
Is the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement really in peril?
Katy Hayward
Politics
Good Friday Agreement-image
Is the Good Friday (Belfast) Agreement really in peril?
Katy Hayward
Good Friday Agreement topic image
Politics
September 10, 2019
"It is simply who I am": Inside the court case testing the Good Friday Agreement's citizenship rules
Siobhán Fenton
Politics
Good Friday Agreement-image
"It is simply who I am": Inside the court case testing the Good Friday Agreement's citizenship rules
Siobhán Fenton
Good Friday Agreement topic image
Politics
August 10, 2019
Recent no-deal threats show dangerous disregard for Northern Ireland and its fragile peace
Katy Hayward
Politics
Good Friday Agreement-image
Recent no-deal threats show dangerous disregard for Northern Ireland and its fragile peace
Katy Hayward
Good Friday Agreement topic image
Politics
February 26, 2018
Peter Mandelson: Brexit’s threat to the Irish economy could see voters turn to unification
Peter Mandelson
Politics
Good Friday Agreement-image
Peter Mandelson: Brexit’s threat to the Irish economy could see voters turn to unification
Peter Mandelson
Good Friday Agreement topic image
Essays
March 24, 2016
Blair could have been great
Ferdinand Mount From the magazine
Essays
Good Friday Agreement-image
Blair could have been great
Ferdinand Mount
From the magazine
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 8
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines